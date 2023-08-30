COMFORTABLE WEATHER WITH TONS OF SUN

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Comfortable in the 70s Wednesday but the holiday weekend brings a humid heat wave
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s been a crisp morning across the Northwoods! Low temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s and 40s. Cooler Canadian air is settling into northeast Wisconsin thanks to an incoming high pressure system. Later this afternoon, we’ll enjoy highs close to 70 degrees, with mid 60s towards the lakeshore. Most of our high temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average for late August.

There’s some clouds across eastern Wisconsin this morning, but they won’t last long. Skies will be turning sunny with high pressure “large an in charge”. Look for a clear and moonlit sky tonight.

As the high pressure system moves away tomorrow, we’ll gradually head into a warming trend... This will eventually build into a heat wave as we reach the holiday weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Saturday, with low to middle 90s on Sunday and Labor Day Monday. The humidity will also be rising too... It’s possible to have peak heat indices near 100 degrees early next week. Other than a stray thunderstorm or two on Saturday, the forecast looks dry and mostly sunny.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: SE/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Early clouds, then tons of sun. Comfortable. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Cool and calm. Patchy fog late? LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Golden sunshine. Warmer but not humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and breezy. Maybe a stray storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 95 LOW: 68

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 95 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 93

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton police officer criminally charged
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen offering 85-cent Blizzards for 2 weeks
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
Update: HSHS, Prevea get some phones back, but outages continue
Kevin Doszak is accused of stealing from Kaukauna Youth Baseball
Kaukauna Youth Baseball coach accused of stealing club’s money
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur
Packers announce 53-man roster

Latest News

Comfortable in the 70s Wednesday but the holiday weekend brings a humid heat wave
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Feels like fall but not for long
First Alert Weather
SEASONABLY COOL WEDNESDAY... HOTTER BY THE WEEKEND
First Alert Weather
SHOWERS & CLOUDS FADE LATER TODAY, COOL BUT QUIET MIDWEEK
The rest of our Tuesday will be a little unsettled... but shower chances will be dwindling.
SHOWERS & CLOUDS FADE LATER TODAY, COOL BUT QUIET MIDWEEK