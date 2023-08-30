COMFORTABLE WEATHER WITH TONS OF SUN

It’s been a crisp morning across the Northwoods! Low temperatures have fallen into the upper 30s and 40s. Cooler Canadian air is settling into northeast Wisconsin thanks to an incoming high pressure system. Later this afternoon, we’ll enjoy highs close to 70 degrees, with mid 60s towards the lakeshore. Most of our high temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than average for late August.

There’s some clouds across eastern Wisconsin this morning, but they won’t last long. Skies will be turning sunny with high pressure “large an in charge”. Look for a clear and moonlit sky tonight.

As the high pressure system moves away tomorrow, we’ll gradually head into a warming trend... This will eventually build into a heat wave as we reach the holiday weekend. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s on Saturday, with low to middle 90s on Sunday and Labor Day Monday. The humidity will also be rising too... It’s possible to have peak heat indices near 100 degrees early next week. Other than a stray thunderstorm or two on Saturday, the forecast looks dry and mostly sunny.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/NE 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

THURSDAY: SE/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Early clouds, then tons of sun. Comfortable. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. Cool and calm. Patchy fog late? LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Golden sunshine. Warmer but not humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and breezy. Maybe a stray storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 95 LOW: 68

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 95 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 93

