COMFORTABLE FOR NOW... BUT A BIG HEAT WAVE IS ON THE WAY

Gorgeous weather will continue for the rest of the day so soak up all of that sunshine. It’s a bit cool for this time of year but at least it’s quiet. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s with winds easing by evening.

Skies stay clear tonight allowing temperatures to cool into the 40s in many spots, but some low 50s are still possible. Patchy fog could also develop late. The full moon rises just before 8 p.m.

Full Moon Tonight (WBAY)

Temperatures moderate back into the mid to upper 70s tomorrow and then the low 80s on Friday. Conditions will be really good for high school football this week.

Labor Day weekend will be hot... and some new record highs are possible Sunday, Monday, and perhaps even Tuesday. Highs well in to the mid 90s are expected those days. The start of the weekend on Saturday won’t be as hot but upper 80s are still a good bet. There could also be a few stray showers or storms Friday night into Saturday but it’s still iffy.

Our next best chance of rain and storms looks to be during the middle of next week with a cold front.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: NE/E 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

THIS AFTERNOON: Mainly sunny and comfortably cool. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Bright full moon. Patchy fog possible late. LOW: 47

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny. A little warmer. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and breezy. Maybe a stray storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & hot. Record highs possible. HIGH: 95 LOW: 70

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny & hot. Record highs possible. HIGH: 95 LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot. Slightly more humid. Late storm? HIGH: 94

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.