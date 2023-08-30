City of Green Bay is taking action against alleged drug maker known as “Uncle Fester”

He may now lose his house because the City of Green Bay wants to protect the community
By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The city wants possession of Stephen Preisler’s home on South Baird Street.

According to a city official, neighbors reported a disturbance at Preisler’s home. Police responded and took Preisler into custody. He is now accused of two more felonies - including possession of meth and bail jumping. As we first alerted you, Preisler was arrested at his home on South Baird Street on July 14.

During an all-day investigation at that property, police reported finding $65,000 worth of meth, as well as equipment to make illegal drugs

The District’s Alderman Bill Galvin said Preisler’s home is a nuisance property and that it has been for years.

“It’s not something you do very often. It’s not something you really want to do. I mean, you want to give people a chance, it’s your property. But when that property becomes such a problem for the community, steps have to be taken to protect the community. And I agree with their decision to try and take this home,” Bill Galvin said.

Alderman Galvin explained that the process could take weeks or even months. According to court documents, Preisler has 20 days to respond

