3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The rare super blue moon will be clearly visible over Wisconsin tonight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When something happens “once in a blue moon”, it’s an extremely rare occurrence. And that’s exactly what will happen on August 30, at 8:36 p.m. Central Daylight Savings Time.

If the lunar perigee occurs very close to a full moon, then we see a supermoon - it’s called that way because the moon appears to be larger than usual. The distance between the moon and earth will be 222,023 miles tonight, the lowest all year. A supermoon can look 10-15% bigger and 25-30% brighter than a normal full moon, according to British scientists.

The blue moon is the second of two full moons in a single month. Each month usually hosts only one full moon, but blue moons sometimes arise because the lunar cycle is 29.5 days long — just short of the length of an average calendar month. This difference means that some months see two full moons.

That is exactly what will happen in August: The first full moon popped up on Aug. 1, and the second will come the evening of Aug. 30.

About 25% of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3% of full moons are blue moons, according to NASA.

Not only will stargazers enjoy a clear view of the spectacular moon tonight - according to WBAY’s Weather Department there won’t be a cloud in the sky - on top of that Saturn can be seen very well, just to the top right of the moon. Saturn will look like a bright star with very whitish light.

