Toddler missing from Green Lake campsite overnight found safe

Multiple emergency vehicles (generic file)
Multiple emergency vehicles (generic file)(Live 5)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:01 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN LAKE, Wis. (WBAY) - News of a toddler missing from a campsite overnight Tuesday had a happy ending.

A 911 call at 2:43 in the morning reported a 2½-year-old girl missing from the Hattie Sherwood Campgrounds in Green Lake.

Green Lake police, Green Lake County deputies, and Green lake/Brooklyn firefighters responded to help find the girl. They brought K9 teams and a drone.

The drone’s infrared vision located the girl, asleep on a sidewalk about 250 yards from her family’s campsite. She was returned to her parents.

