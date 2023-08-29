TINY RAIN CHANCE TODAY... COOLING DOWN WITH A NORTH BREEZE

Last night’s showers and thunderstorms have exited the area. There’s still a slight chance of a brief shower today. That’s courtesy of a cool front coming in from the north. Otherwise, our skies will be partly sunny across northeast Wisconsin.

While it still feels a little humid this morning, a gusty north breeze will bring us cooler and drier air during the day. Your afternoon looks comfortable with highs in the lower half of the 70s, and only 60s across the Northwoods.

This comfortable weather will hang around through the midweek, but there’s another heat wave on the horizon. The hottest weather is expected to arrive during the Labor Day weekend, as highs soar into the middle 90s! Relatively speaking, the humidity won’t be all that bad through Saturday, but Sunday and beyond, it will feel rather muggy across northeast Wisconsin.... We want to give you a First Alert that this heat may still be around for Tuesday, which is the first day of school for many districts across the area. Parents should keep this in mind and plan ahead...

We want to give you a First Alert that this heat may still be around for Tuesday, which is the first day of school for many districts across the area. Parents should keep this in mind and plan ahead...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY BEGINS AT 1PM

TODAY: SW/N 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. A stray shower is possible. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. A breezy evening. Quite cool. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Less wind. Comfortable. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Golden sunshine. Warmer, but not humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and breezy. Maybe a stray storm? HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 94 LOW: 70

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and humid. HIGH: 95

