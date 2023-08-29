ThedaCare service workers demand better pay

Service and support workers at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton are demanding better pay, and asking that management increase staffing
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Service and support workers at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center - Appleton are demanding better pay, and asking that management increase staffing, in a move to improve patient care and working conditions.

A group was outside the hospital Tuesday to draw attention to the cause. They claim, based on data from ThedaCare that 40 percent of workers in the service and support sector have left the hospital in the past two years.

They also say CNAs and housekeeping staff start at $14.22 cents per hour, which would make their yearly salary less than the bonuses some members of management receive.

“Low wages are holding ThedaCare back. Better pay for workers at ThedaCare will strengthen the Appleton community. We have said over and over workers need a better wage. Fourteen dollars an hour does not meet their needs,” said Pat Raes, President of SEIU Wisconsin.

In response, the health care provider issued a statement saying they presented the union with an across-the-board wage offer and additional wage increases but that the union has not presented the offer to its members.

They go on to say the team members should be able to vote on the offer.

