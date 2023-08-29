SHOWERS & CLOUDS FADE LATER TODAY, COOL BUT QUIET MIDWEEK

The rest of our Tuesday will be a little unsettled... but shower chances will be dwindling. Clouds will thin out late in the day as high pressure moves in. Highs will range from the upper 60s northeast of Green Bay to the mid and upper 70s southwest of the Fox Cites. Winds may gust over 20 mph.

Look for moonlit skies tonight with lighter winds and cool temperatures settling on in. Lows will be in the 40s for many spots with some low 50s south. There could even be a few more 30s across the Northwoods again.

Bright sunshine is on track for both Wednesday and Thursday. Low to mid 70s are expected tomorrow (cooler 60s near the Lake and Bay) with warmer upper 70s on Thursday.

Southerly breezes increase Friday and they should help boost temperatures back into the low 80s. Conditions look really good for high school football Friday evening.

Labor Day weekend continues to look hot and mainly dry. The only chance of rain would be a for a few stray storms on Saturday and even that is iffy right now. Highs will be about 10 to 20 degrees above normal Saturday through Monday, perhaps as warm as the mid 90s both Sunday and Monday. Humidity levels will creep up but it still doesn’t look like it’ll be as humid as what we had last week. We want to give you a First Alert that this heat may still be around for Tuesday, which is the first day of school for many districts across the area. Parents should keep this in mind and plan ahead...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 7 AM WEDNESDAY

TODAY: SW/N 10-25 KTS, WAVES: 2-5′

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

THIS AFTERNOON: Partly sunny. Cooler and breezy. A few showers are possible. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Mostly moonlit. A breezy evening. Quite cool. LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Tons of sun. Less wind. Comfortable. HIGH: 70 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Golden sunshine. Warmer, but not humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and breezy. Maybe a stray storm? HIGH: 88 LOW: 69

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 94 LOW: 70

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and humid. HIGH: 95

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.