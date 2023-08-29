SCATTERED OVERNIGHT STORMS... COOLER, BREEZY TUESDAY

Our next weather maker is a cold front coming in tonight. There is a chance of rain and storms through the overnight hours with most of the activity coming to an end by your Tuesday morning commute. The risk of severe weather remains LOW... but any storm may contain heavy downpours, lightning, and perhaps some gusty breezes and small hail. A few more spotty showers may pop up through the first half of Tuesday. Breezy and cooler conditions are on track with highs from the upper 60s to middle 70s. Clouds should be on the way out by Tuesday evening.

The middle of the week will be great, just a bit cool. Lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night could be into the 40s for many spots while our highs on Wednesday will only be around 70 degrees. Upper 70s and continued sun look likely for Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday and it will be warmer, but still comfortable. Highs should top out in the lower half of the 80s.

Looking ahead... a big warm up remains on track for the coming Labor Day weekend. Highs look to be in the upper 80s by Saturday with lower 90s possible through next Tuesday or Wednesday. While a stray storm can’t be totally ruled out Saturday, most if not all of the weekend is looking dry. Get those outdoor plans in place for the unofficial end of summer!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: W/N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

WEDNESDAY: N/NE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Late showers and thunderstorms. Turning a bit humid. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Morning clouds and a few showers. Breezy at times. More sun late. HIGH: 72 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: More sunshine. A pleasant day! HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and much warmer. Maybe a stray storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and more humid. HIGH: 92 LOW: 68

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 93

