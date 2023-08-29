Packers announce 53-man roster

Emanuel Wilson, Brenton Cox, and Malik Heath make the team as undrafted rookies
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur(STATION)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers’ initial 53-man roster is here. Most noteworthy? Three undrafted rookies make the team with RB Emanuel Wilson, OLB Brenton Cox Jr., and WR Malik Heath making the team on cut day.

The team did part ways with two of its 2023 draft picks, releasing WR Grant Dubose and waiving injured RB Lew Nichols.

Also of note, Green Bay is keeping 6 wide receivers and 6 outside linebackers on its roster. There are only 4 cornerbacks on the active roster right now as Eric Stokes remains on the PUP list.

There are 3 running backs right now as Wilson joins Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Last year the team kept only 2 running backs out of camp.

The team doesn’t have a long snapper on the 53-man roster, though that is reportedly just a temporary move that will allow the team roster flexibility. It gives the Packers a chance to roster a player on Tuesday, then place him on injured reserve on Wednesday with the chance to return in 4 weeks. If the Packers place a player on injured reserve right away, he is done for the teams. Green Bay will reportedly add long snapper Matt Orzech.

The team has kept punter Daniel Whelan.

Below is a position by position breakdown of the initial 53-man roster.

QB (2): 8 Sean Clifford, 10 Jordan Love

RB (3): 28 AJ Dillon, 31 Emanuel Wilson, 33 Aaron Jones

WR (6): 9 Christian Watson, 11 Jayden Reed, 13 Dontayvion Wicks, 18 Malik Heath, 83 Samori Toure, 87 Romeo Doubs

TE/FB (3): 81 Josiah Deguara, 85 Tucker Kraft, 88 Luke Musgrave

OL (11): 50 Zach Tom, 63 Rasheed Walker, 69 David Bakhtiari, 70 Royce Newman, 71 Josh Myers, 72 Caleb Jones, 73 Yosh Nijman, 74 Elgton Jenkins, 75 Sean Rhyan, 76 Jon Runyan, 78 Luke Tenuta

DL (6): 93 T.J. Slaton, 95 Devonte Wyatt, 96 Colby Wooden, 94 Karl Brooks, 97 Kenny Clark, 99 Jonathan Ford

OLB (6): 47 Justin Hollins, 52 Rashan Gary, 55 Kingsley Enagbare, 57 Brenton Cox Jr., 90 Lukas Van Ness, 91 Preston Smith

ILB (5): 7 Quay Walker, 24 Tariq Carpenter, 45 Eric Wilson, 58 Isaiah McDuffie, 59 De’Vondre Campbell

CB (4): 23 Jaire Alexander, 25 Keisean Nixon, 29 Rasul Douglas, 37 Carrington Valentine

S (5): 6 Dallin Leavitt, 20 Rudy Ford, 26 Darnell Savage, 34 Jonathan Owens, 36 Anthony Johnson Jr.

Spec. (2): 17 Anders Carlson, 41 Daniel Whelan

