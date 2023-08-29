Man crashes paraglider into Taycheedah corn field

TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A man crashed his paraglider into a corn field in Taycheedah on Monday, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said.

At around 5:43p.m., the sheriff’s office said authorities got a 911 call from a man saying he had crashed his powered paraglider into a corn field near Highway 151 and County Road K in the town of Taycheedah. The man reported he believed that both of his legs were broken.

Multiple agencies searched for the man and included the use of a drone to find him.

A few minutes after the initial 911 call, the sheriff’s office said deputies found the man, utilizing GPS technology, approximately 75 yards into the corn field. A resident nearby utilized his farm tractor to knock down the stalks of corn, giving first responders a path to safely transport the man out of the corn field.

A Thedastar medical helicopter took the man to Thedacare Hospital in Neenah. The sheriff’s office said he had significant injuries.

The 34-year-old Fond du Lac man was wearing a helmet during the crash. Witnesses reported seeing the man losing altitude over the corn field after hearing engine sputtering. County Highway K between Highway 151 and the Peebles Trail was closed for approximately 30 minutes while Thedastar medical helicopter was on scene.

Engine failure does appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

