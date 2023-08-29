Kaukauna Youth Baseball coach accused of stealing club’s money

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WBAY) - A coach is accused of stealing hundreds of dollars from Kaukauna Youth Baseball.

Prosecutors say Kevin Doszak was captured on a covert police camera entering the concession stands in Horseshoe and Riverside parks and stealing $725 over several days in June, and also stealing the police camera.

Kaukauna police set up the camera after Kaukauna Youth Baseball reported a substantial amount of money was missing from the Horseshoe Park concession stand. Doszak, a coach for the 11- and 12-year-old league, was caught on video entering concession stands when there weren’t any games and coaches wouldn’t normally be there.

Doszak told police he needed the money to pay bills, but then said he was using it for daily expenses, like gas, groceries and wine, according to the criminal complaint. He indicated he started stealing in May or June.

The club’s accountant provided police with a spreadsheet indicating concessions lost almost $3,000 compared to the previous two years during Little League and tournament games.

Doszak said he stole the camera thinking it was a battery charger after finding the safe empty. He took the charger home, where he realized it was a camera. In the complaint he says “he panicked, destroyed it,” and threw it in the pond behind his home.

Doszak is charged with seven counts of burglary to a building, each carrying a maximum penalty of 12½ years in prison. and theft of movable property between $2,500 and $5,000, a felony that carries up to 3½ years in prison. He’s also charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property for the camera.

He’s free on a $10,000 signature bond. He’s not allowed to have any contact with Kaukauna Youth Baseball or its fields. He’s scheduled to enter a plea to the charges in October.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.