Former Appleton police officer criminally charged

Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney
Former Appleton Police Sgt. Jeremy Haney(Appleton Police Department via Facebook)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Appleton police sergeant was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor in Outagamie County circuit court Tuesday.

Former Sgt. Jeremy Haney is charged with forgery, misconduct in office, and obstructing an officer. The Appleton Police Department says the charges were in connection to an external special assignment.

The police department tells Action 2 News the Outagamie County sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office asked the Brown County Sheriff’s office, as an outside agency, to conduct an investigation.

The Appleton Police Department learned about the investigation on June 28. Haney was placed on administrative leave after an update from the Brown County investigators on July 11. Haney handed in his resignation on July 17.

Action 2 News is reaching out for details about the charges.

Haney isn’t scheduled to make an initial appearance until Sept. 19.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
Phone, internet outages continue for HSHS and Prevea Health hospitals and clinics
Police drone with video camera
Missing elderly man found in Fond du Lac County cornfield
Green Bay Packers punter Pat O'Donnell warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game...
Packers release veteran O’Donnell
W. College Avenue closed for construction in Grand Chute
College Avenue closing for construction in Grand Chute
FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49

Latest News

HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay
HSHS, Prevea Health technology outage continues
Canned and boxed food on food pantry shelves
Local food pantries are struggling
Coronavirus
CDC: 97% of Americans have some COVID-19 immunity
Multiple emergency vehicles (generic file)
Toddler missing from Green Lake campsite overnight found safe