Former Appleton police officer criminally charged

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Appleton police sergeant was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor in Outagamie County circuit court Tuesday.

Former Sgt. Jeremy Haney is charged with forgery, misconduct in office, and obstructing an officer. The Appleton Police Department says the charges were in connection to an external special assignment.

The police department tells Action 2 News the Outagamie County sheriff’s office and district attorney’s office asked the Brown County Sheriff’s office, as an outside agency, to conduct an investigation.

The Appleton Police Department learned about the investigation on June 28. Haney was placed on administrative leave after an update from the Brown County investigators on July 11. Haney handed in his resignation on July 17.

Action 2 News is reaching out for details about the charges.

Haney isn’t scheduled to make an initial appearance until Sept. 19.

