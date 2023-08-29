Food pantries struggling

Pantries say many families lost FoodShare help they received during the pandemic, and rising food costs mean fewer donations.
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Many area food pantries are struggling right now, receiving fewer donations and seeing more people who need assistance.

The St. Joseph Food Program in Menasha is the largest food pantry in the Fox Cities, serving 650 families each week. It’s struggling to keep food on the shelves.

Food pantries we spoke with agree on the contributing factors. One is that the extra FoodShare benefits put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic are gone.

Also, with the rising cost of food some people aren’t able to donate because their own food expenses have gone up -- and people who might have donated are now looking to pantries for help for the first time.

“We know things are more expensive, and that’s hitting everybody hard,” Monica Clare, executive director of the St. Joseph Food Program, said.

The food pantry at the Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay is experiencing the same situation.

“How do we balance those with the fresh produce that we get to make sure we give families well-balanced meals that make a breakfast lunch and dinner?” Salvation Army Director of Social Services Becky Darrow said.

Both food pantries say any little bit helps, so even if you can only donate a small amount it makes an impact. “Even if you can only do a little, sometimes people think it’s too little, people think we only collected ten cans. That’s 10 cans. That’s helping someone,” Clare said.

They also say a good way to help is for a church or business to sponsor a food drive.

Pantries are especially looking for fresh produce -- fruits and vegetables.

