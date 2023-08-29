De Pere starts clean air initiative

De Pere asks citizens to take a number of steps for cleaner air
By Aisha Morales
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere is sending a message to drivers to protect the air you breathe. The city just started a clean-air initiative through its Sustainability Commission.

As you head out the door, the city wants you to think about the importance of reducing how much your car idles. Think about this as you’re dropping off the kids at school and waiting to pick them up.

The push starts with schools because that’s where the commission has seen the most vehicles idling. Instead, shut off the engine. Only run the engine intermittently if the passenger area gets too hot or too cold.

The city commissioner says where we learn matters, and while air quality isn’t always top-of-mind for parents they hope to change that.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS Hospitals and Prevea Health hit with phone, internet outages
Police drone with video camera
Missing elderly man found in Fond du Lac County cornfield
Green Bay Packers punter Pat O'Donnell warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game...
Packers release veteran O’Donnell
W. College Avenue closed for construction in Grand Chute
College Avenue closing for construction in Grand Chute
FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49

Latest News

A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg recalls meat sold in stores
Poster in a school encourages hand-washing to prevent the spread of illness
Doctors, schools already bracing for colds and flu
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Your contact lenses may be contaminated
The American Academy of Pediatrics says you should be mindful of how your kid uses social media...
Health experts recommend “social media reset” for kids before school starts