De Pere starts clean air initiative

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere is sending a message to drivers to protect the air you breathe. The city just started a clean-air initiative through its Sustainability Commission.

As you head out the door, the city wants you to think about the importance of reducing how much your car idles. Think about this as you’re dropping off the kids at school and waiting to pick them up.

The push starts with schools because that’s where the commission has seen the most vehicles idling. Instead, shut off the engine. Only run the engine intermittently if the passenger area gets too hot or too cold.

The city commissioner says where we learn matters, and while air quality isn’t always top-of-mind for parents they hope to change that.

