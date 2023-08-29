Appleton Police ask for help finding missing child

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing child.

Charley Peeples is three years old. The child was last seen with her grandmother in a 2002 dark-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing license plate 700YPJ.

Police said the criteria is not met for an Amber Alert, but authorities are asking for the public’s help.

For any information regarding this case please contact the Appleton Police Department at 920-832-5500.

