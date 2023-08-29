Apartments, townhomes, retail proposed for former AMS campus

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - The village of Howard is looking at a potential property tax windfall.

A vacant building, the former home of AMS and United Health Care, is the centerpiece of a Madison developer’s plan for turning 43 acres into apartments, townhomes, single family homes, and commercial properties.

The first step would be turning the huge office building into apartments, then developing the rest of the land. The Howard Village Board met Monday night with the developer to hear the latest updates.

In the video above, we are joined by Howard Village Board Member Ray Suennen to learn more about this project and this process.

