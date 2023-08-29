3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Melatonin memories

We suspect the inspiration for today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES came while catching 40 winks.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023
Today he talks about melatonin, which our body naturally produces but many people take as a supplement for sleep. There’s a benefit to melatonin in addition to more dream time.

And who doesn’t like a power nap? Brad tells you how long a nap should last, and why longer naps might be detrimental to your health.

So wake up for 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES -- and that dreamy Brad Spakowitz -- to get a better day’s and night’s sleep.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

