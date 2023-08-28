Wisconsin Lottery: $100,000 All or Nothing ticket sold in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A winning ticket for a Wisconsin-only Lottery game was sold at a Walmart in Green Bay on Sunday, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

The state Lottery said in a statement Monday that drawing for the All or Nothing, Wisconsin-only Lottery game revealed winning numbers for a ticket worth $100,000. The winning ticket matched 11 of 11 numbers (3-4-5-7-11-15-17-18-19-20-21) and was purchased at the Walmart SuperCenter on 2440 W. Mason St. in Green Bay.

The Wisconsin Lottery said this is the third time this month and the 13th time this year that a top prize winning All or Nothing ticket has been drawn. Another $100,000 winning ticket was drawn in Appleton on August 12.

For the Walmart SuperCenter, the Wisconsin Lottery says $100,000 winner is the largest ticket the Lottery retailer has ever sold. Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players can check to see if their ticket is a winner by going to wilottery.com or by using the Lottery’s new mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

