Wequiock Elementary School fate up to Green Bay school board vote tonight

Closing the school is part of a master plan to address a budget shortfall and smaller student population
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The future of Wequiock Elementary School in Green Bay should be decided Monday.

The Green Bay Area Public School Board is scheduled to vote on whether to close the school which was founded in 1957.

Students will return to the school in just over a week. They could know by then if they’ll be attending Red Smith Community School next year or if Wequiock gets a reprieve.

Closing Wequoick is part of a 10-year master plan put together by a task force that called for closing and reorganizing 11 school communities. The school district is dealing with a $20 million budget shortfall and projects that fewer kids will be enrolled in the district in the future.

Right now, Wequiock is at about 60% of its capacity.

This has been a contentious battle between families and the school district. Some parents feel there wasn’t adequate explanation for the reasoning to target Wequiock for closure or consideration of the diverse families who attend Wequoick.

Green Bay’s new superintendent called for a vote at the Aug. 28 school board meeting.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College graduation and earning potential
These are the highest-paying jobs with a bachelor’s degree in Northeast Wisconsin
Toledo police lights
Stolen vehicle stopped after 34-mile high-speed chase
UWGB
NCAA places UWGB athletics program on probation
Laura Bowling poses with her daughter Sarah Bowling in the dorm room she lived in 33 years ago.
Mom, daughter have same dorm room 33 years apart: ‘I just couldn’t believe it’
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

School bus
School bus companies scramble to recruit drivers
school bus generic
School bus companies scramble for drivers
Sign outside Wequoick Elementary School in Green Bay
School board slated to vote on closing Wequiock Elementary School
A drone located the man who walked away from his home Sunday night
Missing man found in cornfield