Wequiock Elementary School fate up to Green Bay school board vote tonight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The future of Wequiock Elementary School in Green Bay should be decided Monday.

The Green Bay Area Public School Board is scheduled to vote on whether to close the school which was founded in 1957.

Students will return to the school in just over a week. They could know by then if they’ll be attending Red Smith Community School next year or if Wequiock gets a reprieve.

Closing Wequoick is part of a 10-year master plan put together by a task force that called for closing and reorganizing 11 school communities. The school district is dealing with a $20 million budget shortfall and projects that fewer kids will be enrolled in the district in the future.

Right now, Wequiock is at about 60% of its capacity.

This has been a contentious battle between families and the school district. Some parents feel there wasn’t adequate explanation for the reasoning to target Wequiock for closure or consideration of the diverse families who attend Wequoick.

Green Bay’s new superintendent called for a vote at the Aug. 28 school board meeting.

