WARMER TODAY... THUNDERSTORMS LATE TONIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Steve Beylon
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There was a little hint of early fall this past weekend. However, that’s going to fade away with a southwest breeze today. Our high temperatures will be close to 80 degrees this afternoon, with middle 70s closer to Lake Michigan. While it’s going to be balmy later today, you probably won’t notice the humidity much. That said, dew points will be on the rise tonight as our next weathermaker approaches.

As a cool front comes in from the north, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. Most of them will be around and after midnight. Some storms may have downpours, lightning and small hail. Tonight’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

A few more spotty showers may pop up tomorrow afternoon. Otherwise, most of the week ahead is looking dry. Temperatures will be trending down during the midweek. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be close to 70 degrees. After that, a ridge of high pressure expands towards the Midwest, pushing hot and humid weather towards Wisconsin. We may see high temperatures around 90 degrees during the entire Labor Day holiday weekend... It doesn’t look like summer is ready to give up anytime soon!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: SW/N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED TOMORROW

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Late clouds. Warmer, but not that humid. HIGH: 80, with mid 70s lakeside.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Late showers and thunderstorms. Turning a bit humid. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty showers possible. Humid early. Breezy at times. HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: More sunshine. A pleasant day! HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. Maybe a stray storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College graduation and earning potential
These are the highest-paying jobs with a bachelor’s degree in Northeast Wisconsin
Toledo police lights
Stolen vehicle stopped after 34-mile high-speed chase
UWGB
NCAA places UWGB athletics program on probation
Laura Bowling poses with her daughter Sarah Bowling in the dorm room she lived in 33 years ago.
Mom, daughter have same dorm room 33 years apart: ‘I just couldn’t believe it’
FILE - A U.S. Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft takes off after a rehearsal by special...
A US Marine Osprey crashes during drills in Australia, killing 3 and injuring 20, some critically

Latest News

Locally some downpours early Tuesday
STORMS POSSIBLE MONDAY NIGHT, BIG WARM UP POSSIBLE FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Pretty nice Monday, storms possible Monday night
Pretty nice Monday, storms possible Monday night
Locally some downpours early Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Some rain possible tonight
Storms possible Monday night
Storms possible Monday night