WARMER TODAY... THUNDERSTORMS LATE TONIGHT

There was a little hint of early fall this past weekend. However, that’s going to fade away with a southwest breeze today. Our high temperatures will be close to 80 degrees this afternoon, with middle 70s closer to Lake Michigan. While it’s going to be balmy later today, you probably won’t notice the humidity much. That said, dew points will be on the rise tonight as our next weathermaker approaches.

As a cool front comes in from the north, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight. Most of them will be around and after midnight. Some storms may have downpours, lightning and small hail. Tonight’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

A few more spotty showers may pop up tomorrow afternoon. Otherwise, most of the week ahead is looking dry. Temperatures will be trending down during the midweek. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be close to 70 degrees. After that, a ridge of high pressure expands towards the Midwest, pushing hot and humid weather towards Wisconsin. We may see high temperatures around 90 degrees during the entire Labor Day holiday weekend... It doesn’t look like summer is ready to give up anytime soon!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: SW/N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED TOMORROW

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Late clouds. Warmer, but not that humid. HIGH: 80, with mid 70s lakeside.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Late showers and thunderstorms. Turning a bit humid. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty showers possible. Humid early. Breezy at times. HIGH: 71 LOW: 48

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 70 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: More sunshine. A pleasant day! HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 82 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. Maybe a stray storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 67

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90

