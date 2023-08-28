2 people hospitalized after fire rescue helicopter crashes in Florida, authorities say
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A fire rescue helicopter crashed in Pompano Beach, Florida, Monday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened near North Dixie Highway and Atlantic Boulevard around 8:46 a.m.
Two people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Images from the scene of the crash show a building with a burned roof.
