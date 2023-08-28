Suspect in Verizon store crash denied bail reduction

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing his car into a Fond Du Lac Verizon Store went before a judge Monday afternoon seeking a reduction in bail. 20-year-old Benjamin Ayer is accused of huffing right before the crash, which injured several people including one person critically.

The judge denied a request to reduce the bail amount, which was previously set at $300,000 cash. Ayer’s attorney was seeking just ten thousand dollars.

The $300,000 cash bail previously set will remain in place for Ayer’s release. His family afterwards expressed their disappointment to Action 2 News off camera.

The crash took place in late April, injuring several people including a person who was pinned under the car when it crashed through glass walls into the Verizon store showroom at a high rate of speed.

According to the criminal complaint, Ayer admitted he was inhaling compressed gas from an air duster at a restaurant before driving onto Rolling Meadows Drive and losing control of the car. The district attorney also says drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana was inside the car at the time of the crash.

In court Monday, an attorney for Ayer told the judge a $10,000 cash bond is a lot more reasonable considering his client doesn’t have a previous record.

“In reviewing just CCAP of similar type charges it appears a $10,000 cash bond is consistent with this type of offense. A $300,000 cash bond seems to me, unduly high,” said Scott Ceman, Ayer’s defense attorney.

“Addiction issues can strike any person of any background and it does not discriminate if they come from a good family with good support or the opposite of that, and that’s the danger we face in society with addiction,” said Eric Toney, the Fond du Lac County District Attorney.

If convicted of all the charges against him, Ayer faces more than a hundred years behind bars.

He’s due back in court October 3.

