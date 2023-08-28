Sheboygan Police investigate weekend gunfire incident

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan Police are investigating a gunfire incident over the weekend. A man is in custody for allegedly firing a gun in a Sheboygan neighborhood.

Police say they received reports of gunfire yesterday evening in the 1000 block of North 16th Street. When officers arrived, the man suspected of shooting the gun went back inside a house.

Police made a perimeter around the residence and convinced the man to surrender. Officials say the man was intoxicated.

Neighbors say the man fired multiple rounds into the air. Officers found multiple guns inside the residence. No one was injured.

Investigators say the event was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

