School bus companies scramble to recruit drivers

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WBAY) - As families count down to the first day of school, local bus companies are scrambling to recruit drivers.

A new report from school transportation company HopSkipDrive finds 92% of districts across the country are dealing with bus driver shortages.

Office workers and mechanics are getting in the driver’s seat this school year, stepping in to make sure every child in our area can get to their classroom.

A Lamers marketing coordinator says each location from Brown County to the Fox Valley could use 5 to 10 more drivers take office staff and mechanics off the road.

“One way or another we make it work. The school districts make it work. Our company makes it work. They will have bussing,” Jim Gamble said.

Gamble manages the West De Pere terminal. He looks after more than 40 routes and hopes to hire at least six more qualified drivers as soon as possible.

Still, he’s confident no matter what the circumstances are, each bus is going to roll.

“We ask them to be patient, as always, for the first couple days. We’re probably going to run a few minutes late with drivers getting used to it, and of course safety is our number one concern so we don’t want to rush into something and make a mistake,” Gamble said.

Gamble says transportation for after-school clubs and sports is another hurdle his team will be tackling.

Both Lamers and Kobussen Bus Lines are hiring drivers right now. In some cases, they’re putting bonuses on the table to recruit dedicated drivers.

