Police sponsor kids’ back-to-school shopping trip

A police organization raised money to take kids shopping for supplies and clothes
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - Kids in Brown County have some new school supplies and clothes after shopping with cops.

Green Bay’s Fraternal Order of Police lodge sponsored the “Cops and Kids” back-to-school event Monday morning. At the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, kids were paired with a law enforcement officer who got them breakfast and helped them shop for what they needed for a successful start to school.

The kids said doing their shopping with police was “cool.”

“I only did it with my mom and stuff like that, and I never did it with an officer,” fifth-grader Harper Wilber said.

Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Callow said, “I think it has a real positive impact for them and for us. Often times when we’re interacting in the community it’s not that great usually, so it’s really nice to reach out and have positive interaction with the community and kids and stuff like that.”

The Fraternal Order of Police lodge raised the money for the event.

