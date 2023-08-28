Pigeon rescued from De Pere sewer

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews responded to Cross Gate Lane in De Pere. They recently rescued a bird trapped in a sewer.

On scene fire officials were able to pry open the lid on the sewer with tools. The pigeon flew out on its own.

Officials noticed that it landed on a nearby house and had no obvious injuries.

De Pere Fire Rescue did not say how the pigeon got into the sewer.

