NICE AFTERNOON, CHANCE OF RAIN & STORMS TONIGHT

Pleasant conditions will continue this afternoon with highs in the 70s to lower 80s. The coolest air will be near Lake Michigan while the warmest will be from the Fox Valley to the west. Humidity remains low.

Our next weather maker is a cold front coming in tonight. There is a chance of rain & storms from late evening through the overnight hours with most of the activity coming to an end by your Tuesday morning commute. The risk of severe weather remains LOW... but any storm may contain heavy downpours, lightning, and perhaps some gusty breezes and small hail.

A few more spotty showers may pop up during the day Tuesday. Breezy and cooler conditions are on track for the 2nd day of the work week with highs from the upper 60s to middle 70s. Clouds should be on the way out by Tuesday evening.

The middle of the week will be great... just a bit cool. Lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night could be into the 40s for many spots while our highs on Wednesday will only be around 70. Upper 70s and continued sun looks likely for Thursday.

Looking ahead... a big warm up remains on track for the coming Labor Day weekend. Highs look to be in the 80s Friday with upper 80s to lower 90s (at least) Saturday through Monday. While a stray storm can’t be totally ruled out Saturday, most if into all of the weekend is looking dry. Get those outdoor plans in place for the unofficial end of summer.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TUESDAY: SW/N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY MAY BE ISSUED TOMORROW

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. HIGH: 80, with mid 70s lakeside.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Late showers and thunderstorms. Turning a bit humid. LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Spotty showers possible. Breezy at times. HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and comfortable. HIGH: 71 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: More sunshine. A pleasant day! HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and breezy. HIGH: 83 LOW: 67

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Much warmer. Maybe a stray storm? HIGH: 89 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and more humid. HIGH: 91 LOW: 68

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 93

