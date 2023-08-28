Missing elderly man found in Fond du Lac County cornfield

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An elderly man is safe with his family again after several first responders found him in a cornfield in Fond du Lac County.

He was reported missing around 6:30 Sunday night in the town of Eldorado. The caller said he walked away from his home into a cornfield.

Two county K9 officers and a Fond du Lac police drone joined in the search. An hour later, the drone found the 72-year-old man, lying face down, about 600 yards from his home.

He was transported out in a UTV to waiting paramedics, who checked him out at the scene. They didn’t find any injuries, and he was taken back to his family.

