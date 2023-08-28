Local WWII veteran presented posthumous medals

Representative Mike Gallagher presented posthumous medals to a Wisconsin veteran who served in World War Two.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Representative Mike Gallagher presented posthumous medals to a Wisconsin veteran who served in World War Two.

Albert Spiegel rose to the rank of master sergeant during his three-and-a-half-year deployment.

Albert graduated from Tigerton High School and got his degree at Green Bay Business College in 1936 before deciding to join the military in 1941. Spiegel also continued his service after the war as a commander of the American Legion.

Gallagher recognized Spiegel for his exemplary service and says he was honored to present the medals and decorations.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College graduation and earning potential
These are the highest-paying jobs with a bachelor’s degree in Northeast Wisconsin
Toledo police lights
Stolen vehicle stopped after 34-mile high-speed chase
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS Hospitals and Prevea Health hit with phone, internet outages
Police drone with video camera
Missing elderly man found in Fond du Lac County cornfield
UWGB
NCAA places UWGB athletics program on probation

Latest News

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS Hospitals and Prevea Health hit with phone, internet outages
Representative Mike Gallagher presented posthumous medals to a Wisconsin veteran who served in...
Local WWII veteran presented posthumous medals
No phone, no internet, and limited communication. Since Sunday morning, a major health-care...
HSHS, Prevea hospitals and clinics hit with phone, internet outages
File police lights
Sheboygan Police investigate weekend gunfire incident