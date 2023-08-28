Local WWII veteran presented posthumous medals

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Representative Mike Gallagher presented posthumous medals to a Wisconsin veteran who served in World War Two.

Albert Spiegel rose to the rank of master sergeant during his three-and-a-half-year deployment.

Albert graduated from Tigerton High School and got his degree at Green Bay Business College in 1936 before deciding to join the military in 1941. Spiegel also continued his service after the war as a commander of the American Legion.

Gallagher recognized Spiegel for his exemplary service and says he was honored to present the medals and decorations.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.