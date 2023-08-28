INTERVIEW: First Alert Safety Desk

Action 2 News This Morning has launched a new way of keeping you and your family informed and safe.
By Aisha Morales
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Action 2 News This Morning has launched a new way of keeping you and your family informed and safe.

It’s called the First Alert Safety Desk.

Action 2 News Anchor Aisha Morales is tackling this new project and talks with Chris Roth about how it works and who it impacts the most.

You can email topic ideas for the Safety Desk to wbay-firstalertsafety@gray.tv.

