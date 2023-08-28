HSHS and Prevea hospitals and clinics hit with phone, internet outages

HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - HSHS and Prevea Health are suffering a widespread communications outage. Prevea Health posted on its website that the outage is affecting phones, internet and communications systems, and clinical and administrative applications.

The outage includes the websites for HSHS St. Vincent Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center, St. Nicholas Hospital, and MyPrevea.com. The Prevea Health website was still up.

The Hospital Sisters Health Systems and Prevea posted identical messages on Facebook pages and Prevea Health’s home page saying continued care for their patients is their top priority and they are following “normal downtime procedures.”

They’re working on restoring communications systems and setting up alternative methods of communication in the meantime.

