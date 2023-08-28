HSHS Hospitals and Prevea Health hit with phone, internet outages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - HSHS and Prevea Health are suffering a widespread communications outage.

Prevea Health posted on its website that the outage is affecting phones, internet and communications systems, and clinical and administrative applications.

All 15 HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin and Illinois are impacted. There are 6 hospitals in Wisconsin and 9 hospitals in Illinois.

Here is a list of Wisconsin hospitals impacted: HSHS St. Vincent Hospital (Green Bay), St. Mary’s Hospital Medical Center (Green Bay), St. Nicholas Hospital (Sheboygan), St. Clare Memorial Hospital (Oconto Falls), St. Joseph’s Hospital (Chippewa Falls), and Sacred Heart Hospital (Eau Claire). Prevea said its phone service has been sporadic and MyPrevea.com and MyChart are unavailable.

Here is a list of Illinois hospitals impacted: St. John’s Hospital (Springfield), St. Mary’s Hospital (Decatur), St. Francis Hospital (Litchfield), St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital (Effingham), St. Joseph’s Hospital (Highland), St. Joseph’s Hospital (Breese), St. Elizabeth’s Hospital (O’Fallon), Holy Family Hospital (Greenville), and Good Shepherd Hospital (Shelbyville).

People should keep their scheduled appointments.

In a statement, Prevea wrote, “We have well-established downtime policies and procedures that work well when we have technology issues.” The Hospital Sisters Health Systems and Prevea posted identical messages on Facebook pages and Prevea Health’s home page saying continued care for their patients is their top priority.

They’re working on restoring communications systems and setting up alternative methods of communication in the meantime.

HSHS and Prevea Health released a statement:

HSHS hospitals and Prevea Health continue to work through our temporary system outage. Currently, access to our phone system is sporadic and MyChart and MyPrevea communications are temporarily unavailable.

HSHS and Prevea have well-established downtime policies and procedures when we experience technology outages and we are following those protocols and continuing to care for our patients with the same level of quality, safe and effective care.

We acknowledge this outage is causing inconvenience for some patients and that services may take longer to schedule or receive. We are grateful to our caregivers, colleagues and physicians, who are doing everything possible to ensure we can continue to serve our community while we work diligently to resolve the outages.

We will provide updates on the situation as they become available.

The Prevea Health main phone line at 920-496-4700 is currently working, however those calling may experience delays or connectivity issues.

Action 2 News reached out to other local hospital systems in the area. Bellin and Gundersen Health system has not been impacted by any network issues and is continuing to monitor the situation. Aurora did not respond to an email.

No phone, no internet, and limited communication. Since Sunday morning, a major health-care system remains offline reporting a system-wide outage.

