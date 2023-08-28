FDA recalls eye drop brand over potential bacterial, fungal contamination

The FDA warns that some eye drops should be thrown out due to contamination.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning people not to use certain types of eye drops.

The agency says it has recalled Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% and Lighteyez MSM Eye Drops over contamination issues.

The FDA says the eye drops could contain potential bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, or both.

The warning says users could develop a “minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection.”

For more information about the recall, visit FDA.gov.

