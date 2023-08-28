College Avenue closing for construction in Grand Chute

Project expected to last until November 1
W. College Avenue closed for construction in Grand Chute
W. College Avenue closed for construction in Grand Chute(WISDOT)
By Kathryn Bracho
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says W. College Avenue (Highway 125) is closing today just east of I-41 so crews can replace a structure over Mud Creek. It’s expected to be closed until November 1.

The DOT recommends drivers heading north on I-41 who would normally exit and go east on College exit at Highway 10/441. They should head east on 10/441 to the S. Memorial Drive (Highway 47) exit and go north to College Avenue.

Drivers heading south on I-41 who would normally go east on College should exit at W. Northland Avenue (Highway OO). They should head east to N. Lynndale Drive and go south to College Avenue.

The DOT says the structure at Mud Creek being replaced is called a box culvert. They say replacing it will help water drain better, reduce future maintenance costs and save taxpayers money. Crews will also be improving pavement, curb and gutter, and the storm sewer in the area.

