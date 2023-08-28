Building in Appleton is uninhabitable after structure fire

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A small fire in the attic of a home on the 600 Block of North Morrison Street was extinguished in about 15 minutes on Sunday afternoon by crews from the Appleton Fire Department. No one was injured, all occupants of the structure had made it out safely.

According to a written statement issued by the Appleton Fire Department, there was some water damage in the upstairs unit and damage to the ceiling. The lower unit was not involved, but power to the whole building was shut off, making both apartments uninhabitable for the near future.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has not been determined yet. Damage to the building and contents is estimated to be $15,000.

