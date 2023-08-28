BBB reminds teachers about internet safety

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Better Business Bureau isn’t just warning families and students to be careful on the internet with back-to-school tips, it’s also advising teachers.

The BBB is providing fresh tips to protect children online (also see our Safety Desk article on BBB tips for families).

There are three main conversation starters with talking about internet safety:

Videoconference tools. The BBB says just like businesses, make sure online software used to deliver lectures or classroom work is secure. Cybercriminals are still on those platforms in full force. Evaluating and updating cybersecurity at school. Teachers and administrators should evaluate their cybersecurity plans and have ways to notify parents if there’s a data breach. Updating school devices that connect to the internet. Make sure technology used for school has the most current software to protect against viruses and malware.

Parents, these are conversations to have with your child’s teachers or school administrators to make sure you’re informed and on the same page. Hackers and scammers know we are in back-to-school mode.

