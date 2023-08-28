3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: What else are you drinking through that straw?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - To cut down on plastic waste, some restaurants, cities and nations are doing away with plastic straws and switching to more easily renewable materials like paper, bamboo, or stainless steel.

But after straws of various materials were tested, you might do a spit-take when you hear the results. The majority of straws -- almost 70% -- contained PFAS, the “forever chemicals” that have been getting a lot of negative press lately, like here, here, and here.

The news gets worse when you look at paper straws, which are not only easily recyclable but also toxic and bad for your health. Taylor Swift wasn’t the first one to lament “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

Brad Spakowitz takes a closer look at the study in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. Find out how other types of straws tested (are there any healthy straws left) and what the study’s author says we should do about it.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.