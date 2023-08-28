3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: What else are you drinking through that straw?

A study looked at drinking straws made of plastic and renewable materials
A study looked at drinking straws made of plastic and renewable materials
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - To cut down on plastic waste, some restaurants, cities and nations are doing away with plastic straws and switching to more easily renewable materials like paper, bamboo, or stainless steel.

But after straws of various materials were tested, you might do a spit-take when you hear the results. The majority of straws -- almost 70% -- contained PFAS, the “forever chemicals” that have been getting a lot of negative press lately, like here, here, and here.

The news gets worse when you look at paper straws, which are not only easily recyclable but also toxic and bad for your health. Taylor Swift wasn’t the first one to lament “This is why we can’t have nice things.”

Brad Spakowitz takes a closer look at the study in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES. Find out how other types of straws tested (are there any healthy straws left) and what the study’s author says we should do about it.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College graduation and earning potential
These are the highest-paying jobs with a bachelor’s degree in Northeast Wisconsin
Toledo police lights
Stolen vehicle stopped after 34-mile high-speed chase
Police drone with video camera
Missing elderly man found in Fond du Lac County cornfield
UWGB
NCAA places UWGB athletics program on probation
HSHS St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay
HSHS and Prevea hospitals and clinics hit with phone, internet outages

Latest News

Suspect in Verizon store crash denied bail reduction
Suspect in Verizon store crash denied bail reduction
A study looked at drinking straws made of plastic and renewable materials
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: What else are you drinking through that straw?
Safety Desk reports on Action 2 News This Morning
INTERVIEW: First Alert Safety Desk
INTERVIEW: First Alert Safety Desk
INTERVIEW: First Alert Safety Desk