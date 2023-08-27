These are the highest-paying jobs with a bachelor’s degree in Northeast Wisconsin

(Stacker) - While college and university tuition costs may be skyrocketing, a bachelor’s degree remains essential to many high-paying jobs across the United States.

Annual tuition and fees at four-year colleges rose 10 to 14% on average from 2010-11 to 2021-22, National Center for Education Statistics data shows. For many students, this means taking out loans. Federal student loan recipients who earned a bachelor’s degree in 2016 borrowed an average of over $45,000 to earn their degree, as measured four years after graduation.

While expensive, bachelor’s degrees provide higher earnings potential for U.S. workers. A Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis from 2021 shows that bachelor’s degree holders make $277 more weekly than the median for all jobs, and $525 more than those whose highest education level is a high school diploma. What’s more, the unemployment rate is lower for bachelor’s degree holders at 3.5%, compared to 4.7% for all U.S. workers.

To be sure, not all jobs that require a bachelor’s pay well. So, if you’re going to get an undergraduate degree, what jobs will pay enough to make it worthwhile?

Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Northeast Wisconsin that require a bachelor’s degree. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2022, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

Keep reading to discover the highest-paying jobs that require a bachelor’s degree in Appleton, Fond du Lac, Green Bay, Oshkosh and Sheboygan.

This story features data reporting and writing by Paxtyn Merten and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 366 metros.

APPLETON

#10. Medical and health services managers

Median annual wage: $106,510

Median hourly wage: $51.21

Total employment: 140 people (1.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Information security analysts

Median annual wage: $107,630

Median hourly wage: $51.74

Total employment: 60 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. General and operations managers

Median annual wage: $112,000

Median hourly wage: $53.84

Total employment: 1,410 people (11.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Marketing managers

Median annual wage: $118,180

Median hourly wage: $56.82

Total employment: 100 people (0.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Human resources managers

Median annual wage: $119,620

Median hourly wage: $57.51

Total employment: 100 people (0.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Sales managers

Median annual wage: $126,580

Median hourly wage: $60.86

Total employment: 240 people (1.99 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Architectural and engineering managers

Median annual wage: $128,950

Median hourly wage: $61.99

Total employment: 220 people (1.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Financial managers

Median annual wage: $129,050

Median hourly wage: $62.04

Total employment: 360 people (2.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Computer and information systems managers

Median annual wage: $136,250

Median hourly wage: $65.51

Total employment: 190 people (1.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Chief executives

Median annual wage: $193,190

Median hourly wage: $92.88

Total employment: 140 people (1.14 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

FOND DU LAC

#10. General and operations managers

Median annual wage: $103,430

Median hourly wage: $49.73

Total employment: 420 people (9.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Administrative services managers

Median annual wage: $103,870

Median hourly wage: $49.94

Total employment: 60 people (1.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Construction managers

Median annual wage: $105,450

Median hourly wage: $50.70

Total employment: 150 people (3.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Human resources managers

Median annual wage: $108,620

Median hourly wage: $52.22

Total employment: 40 people (0.92 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Financial managers

Median annual wage: $122,420

Median hourly wage: $58.85

Total employment: 110 people (2.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Computer and information systems managers

Median annual wage: $123,000

Median hourly wage: $59.14

Total employment: 60 people (1.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Purchasing managers

Median annual wage: $124,570

Median hourly wage: $59.89

Total employment: 30 people (0.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Sales managers

Median annual wage: $127,050

Median hourly wage: $61.08

Total employment: 60 people (1.35 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Architectural and engineering managers

Median annual wage: $135,950

Median hourly wage: $65.36

Total employment: 120 people (2.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Chief executives

Median annual wage: $157,820

Median hourly wage: $75.88

Total employment: 50 people (1.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

GREEN BAY

#10. Medical and health services managers

Median annual wage: $110,630

Median hourly wage: $53.19

Total employment: 310 people (1.84 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. General and operations managers

Median annual wage: $111,060

Median hourly wage: $53.40

Total employment: 1,740 people (10.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Architectural and engineering managers

Median annual wage: $122,460

Median hourly wage: $58.88

Total employment: 160 people (0.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Human resources managers

Median annual wage: $124,000

Median hourly wage: $59.62

Total employment: 160 people (0.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Financial managers

Median annual wage: $127,120

Median hourly wage: $61.12

Total employment: 540 people (3.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Sales managers

Median annual wage: $128,280

Median hourly wage: $61.67

Total employment: 370 people (2.2 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Computer and information systems managers

Median annual wage: $130,590

Median hourly wage: $62.78

Total employment: 310 people (1.83 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Marketing managers

Median annual wage: $131,380

Median hourly wage: $63.16

Total employment: 130 people (0.76 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Database architects

Median annual wage: $134,010

Median hourly wage: $64.43

Total employment: 30 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Chief executives

Median annual wage: $213,580

Median hourly wage: $102.68

Total employment: 180 people (1.09 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

SHEBOYGAN

#10. Industrial production managers

Median annual wage: $104,710

Median hourly wage: $50.34

Total employment: 260 people (4.4 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. General and operations managers

Median annual wage: $118,550

Median hourly wage: $57.00

Total employment: 570 people (9.8 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Human resources managers

Median annual wage: $120,180

Median hourly wage: $57.78

Total employment: 70 people (1.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Marketing managers

Median annual wage: $124,580

Median hourly wage: $59.90

Total employment: 50 people (0.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Architectural and engineering managers

Median annual wage: $126,660

Median hourly wage: $60.90

Total employment: 100 people (1.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Financial managers

Median annual wage: $128,360

Median hourly wage: $61.71

Total employment: 270 people (4.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Computer network architects

Median annual wage: $132,730

Median hourly wage: $63.81

Total employment: 50 people (0.9 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Sales managers

Median annual wage: $139,980

Median hourly wage: $67.30

Total employment: 150 people (2.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Computer and information systems managers

Median annual wage: $150,460

Median hourly wage: $72.34

Total employment: 120 people (2.04 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Chief executives

Median annual wage: $162,810

Median hourly wage: $78.28

Total employment: 100 people (1.78 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

OSHKOSH

#10. Personal financial advisors

Median annual wage: $117,090

Median hourly wage: $56.29

Total employment: 100 people (1.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. General and operations managers

Median annual wage: $120,070

Median hourly wage: $57.73

Total employment: 1,000 people (10.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Human resources managers

Median annual wage: $122,590

Median hourly wage: $58.94

Total employment: 150 people (1.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Purchasing managers

Median annual wage: $124,800

Median hourly wage: $60.00

Total employment: 50 people (0.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Marketing managers

Median annual wage: $125,360

Median hourly wage: $60.27

Total employment: 120 people (1.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Sales managers

Median annual wage: $128,710

Median hourly wage: $61.88

Total employment: 260 people (2.88 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Architectural and engineering managers

Median annual wage: $131,110

Median hourly wage: $63.04

Total employment: 210 people (2.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Financial managers

Median annual wage: $132,500

Median hourly wage: $63.70

Total employment: 340 people (3.7 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Computer and information systems managers

Median annual wage: $137,440

Median hourly wage: $66.08

Total employment: 220 people (2.36 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Chief executives

Median annual wage: $227,100

Median hourly wage: $109.18

Total employment: 110 people (1.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

