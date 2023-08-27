STORMS POSSIBLE MONDAY NIGHT, BIG WARM UP POSSIBLE FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Storms possible Monday night
By Keith Gibson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Fair skies are on the docket for tonight. Lows will be in the 50s and 40s, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be as chilly as last night. Highs on Monday will be in the 70s and low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Our next weather maker will be a cold front Monday night. It will spark a batch of rain and storms that will cross NE Wisconsin from late Monday evening through early Tuesday morning. While a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, the severe weather risk remains LOW. Some folks may see some good downpours. During the day Tuesday a few more pop-up showers or t-showers could redevelop but our best rain chance for the week looks to be Monday night.

High pressure builds in for the middle of the week. Plan on seasonably cool air but mainly clear skies during the day and night.

Summer isn’t over and I expect a big warming trend heading into the long Labor Day weekend. Highs from the mid 80s to low 90s are looking more and more likely at Friday through next Monday. Humidity levels will likely rise a bit but oppressive dew points like last week appear unlikely at this time.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: SW/S 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: N 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool & quiet. LOW: 51

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Storms possible at night. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy. A bit breezy. A few pop-up showers or t-showers are possible. HIGH: 75 LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, cool, & comfy. HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Turning breezy. Warmer. Stray PM shower? HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm. HIGH: 87 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 90

