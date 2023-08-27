Stolen vehicle stopped after 34-mile high-speed chase

Two female occupants arrested
Toledo police lights
Toledo police lights(WTVG)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Fond du Lac, Wis. (WBAY) - The chase started on Saturday evening at around 7:30 p.m. when the Waupaca County Sheriff’s office saw a stolen vehicle from Illinois and attempted to stop it. After that failed, the ensuing pursuit ended when the car crossed into Winnebago County. According to a written statement issued by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement agencies in neighboring counties were notified of the fleeing vehicle.

Assuming that the driver would try to head back to Illinois, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office monitored I-41. At around 9 p.m., the vehicle was located in Fond du Lac County. Attempts to pull it over failed again. The driver fled, increased the speed and a pursuit began.

Although stop sticks were successfully deployed, the driver continued south, into Dodge County and then into Washington County.

Finally, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a median cable barrier, still on I-41, just south of State Highway 33.

The driver was identified as a 37-year-old woman from Milwaukee. She was out on a $1,500 signature bond through Waukesha County for Felony Retail Theft – Repeater. She was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail where she is being held on the following charges:

Operator Flee/Elude an Officer

Second Degree Reckless Endangering Safety

Operate without Owners Consent

Felony Retail Theft

Felony Bail Jumping

She was also issued serval traffic-related citations.

The passenger was identified as a 31-year-old woman from Wauwatosa. She was transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail where she is being held on the following charges.

Operator Flee/Elude an Officer – Party to a Crime

Second-Degree Reckless Endangering Safety – Party to a Crime

Felony Retail Theft

Possession of THC

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription

She is currently out on probation through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for original charges of Operator Flee/Elude an Officer, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

K9 Rip and his partner conducted a “free air sniff” on the vehicle with a positive alert. Located inside the vehicle deputies discovered thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise along with illegal narcotics.

Deputies confirmed that the vehicle was stolen and also learned that it may have been involved in an armed robbery in the Plover area.

Two Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office patrol squads did sustain minor damages during the pursuit.

