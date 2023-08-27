Packers fans can’t wait for September 10 to roll around - when the real thing kicks off at Chicago

LAMBEAU FIELD, Wis. (WBAY) - While Green and Gold will play the first regular season game at Soldier Field on September 10, the first home game at Lambeau won’t be taking place until September 24 against the Saints. So for many fans in northeast Wisconsin, patience is a virtue.

However, many had the chance to see the team at Lambeau at two of the three preseason games, and they’re optimistic about the squad - one fan predicted this season will be a much-needed reset with new starting quarterback Jordan Love leading the side.

And this season, some lifelong Packers fans have picked up a secondary team to cheer for, continuing to support Aaron Rodgers - some going so far as to wear his new number 8 New York Jets jersey to Lambeau.

Emotions were mixed. For one fan it’s all about nostalgia - and for another, it’s a sign of frustration.

”I was born about 30 minutes away from MetLife, so I moved here when I was two, and even though I claim to be a Packer fan, deep down I do like Aaron Rodgers and so that’s why I got the jersey,” said Packers Fan Tyler Nichols.

There was at least one person wearing a Rodgers Jets jersey in an attempt to troll Packers fans.

One Broncos fan even showed up and said he’s a newly minted Rodgers fan since the quarterback left, but that was obviously a joke bound to flop.

