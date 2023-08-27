ONE LAST CHANCE TO REACH AVERAGE RAINFALL FOR THE MONTH MONDAY NIGHT

The last weekend of August will be phenomenal with mostly sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, low humidity, and calm winds. High pressure over the Great Lakes is keeping Wisconsin dry and cool. There are reports of patchy dense fog in parts of the Northwoods so be cautious if you run into fog. Temperatures have also been chilly with lows down in the upper 30s around the Antigo area. Otherwise, Sunday will be a beautiful day with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

Our next weathermaker is forming over North Dakota and it’s going to merge with a cold front from Canada to bring Wisconsin a chance for storms on Monday. For northeast Wisconsin, the storms are expected to come through around sunset Monday night and continue through Tuesday morning. The storms will start over the Northwoods around 6-7 PM then continue southward toward Green Bay and Fox Valley by midnight. Some storms could become strong with gusty winds up to 40 mph, heavy downpours, and small hail. The severe threat is VERY LOW! By Tuesday morning on the commute to work, the storms look to be done.

Heading into September, the weather looks to be dry for several days with temperatures reaching back up into the mid 80s by next weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: ESE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Beautiful sunshine, low humidity and nice. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, chilly night. LOW: 50

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, then late chance of t-storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 62

TUESDAY: Early chance of storms, then mostly sunny. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 74 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, back to normal. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Getting warmer, mostly sunny. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. HIGH: 87

