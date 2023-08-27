Many Americans say they’ve interacted with deceased family members in dreams, study says

FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according...
FILE - Many Americans say they've interacted with deceased family members in dreams, according to a recent study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than half of Americans say they have interacted with deceased relatives, according to a study.

The Pew Research Center recently surveyed more than 5,000 adults in the United States and 53% reported ever having been visited by a dead relative in dreams of “some other form.”

Forty-four percent said they experienced one of the following in the past year: feeling a dead relative’s presence, telling a late family member about their lives or having a deceased relative communicate with them.

Researchers say the survey included responses from “Americans of all religious backgrounds,” including Buddhists, Jews and Muslims.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UWGB
NCAA places UWGB athletics program on probation
Police presence in Ashwaubenon on Friday afternoon, August 25, 2023
Suspect in custody after domestic violence incident
Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair
Kaukauna outlasted West De Pere in a match-up of top ten teams in Division 2.
Operation Football: Week Two
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russia says it confirmed Wagner leader Prigozhin died in a plane crash
College graduation and earning potential
These are the highest-paying jobs with a bachelor’s degree in Northeast Wisconsin
A gunman was turned away from a historically Black university before a shooting that left 3...
3 people killed in 'racially-motivated' shooting
Jacksonville's mayor says multiple people have been fatally shot inside a Dollar General store...
White man fatally shot 3 Black people at Florida store in a hate crime, then killed himself, officials say