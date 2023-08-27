Jordan Love finishes solid preseason, throws TD pass as Packers beat Seahawks

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass to Christian Watson on his third and final series of the day and the Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks 19-15 on Saturday in the last preseason game for both teams.

Love had his final tune-up before he begins his first full season as the Packers’ starting quarterback following the trade of four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. He went 9 of 15 for 63 yards and had three carries for 21 yards against a Seattle defense consisting mostly of reserves.

Overall, Love went 21 of 33 for 193 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in three preseason starts for the Packers (2-1).

“I think for me it was just going out there and wanting to feel comfortable,” Love said of his goal for the preseason. “Playing the same way I play in practice is a big thing for me. I did that. I felt comfortable. Credit to everyone on offense. That was the goal for me.”

“Watching him and the poise that he had (was good), said Packers coach Matt LaFleur. “(Love) held the ball longer than we normally like to. But he had great protection around him and that was really encouraging to see. Because that is a total feel thing from the QB. He then used his legs and scrambed and picked up positive yards. So I thought he did a pretty good job. There are always some things to clean up. I think he would love to have the long ball back to Christian Watson. But I thought for the most part it was a pretty positive performance.”

The Seahawks (2-1) rested quarterback Geno Smith and most of their starters on both sides of the ball.

Backup Drew Lock led Seattle’s offense for virtually the entire game, going 16 of 25 for 150 yards with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Jake Bobo, a rookie undrafted free agent from UCLA whose impressive preseason could earn him a spot on Seattle’s 53-man roster.

