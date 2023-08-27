An event in Neenah raises awareness of banned books

Protests against banning books
Protests against banning books(WECT)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Many people gathered at Shattuck Park in Neenah on Sunday to read books that have been banned by different entities.

Organizers said that the banned book read was held to demonstrate what opinion polls have shown:

“The majority of Americans support the freedom to read.”

A bill has been proposed by multiple Wisconsin state senators that would prohibit some reading materials in libraries and schools. The bill would also make it possible to prosecute teachers who will make those books available.

“Books have always been a really important thing in my life and in my teaching and when I saw the books that they were trying to ban for reasons that are beyond understanding, I just wanted to do something,” explained Kathie Kinnaman, Banned Book Read-In Organizer.

Some people participated from afar for this read-in, posting to Facebook to the “Banned Book Read-In” with pictures of banned books that they are reading.

