Waterfowl Expo wraps up in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - There were events inside and out.

The single-day show brought together hunters and vendors to learn about new products. Visitors attended seminars, brought their dogs to training sessions, and even tested some of their dogs’ skills.

The term waterfowl includes ducks, geese, and other birds. The expo gave waterfowl hunters a different experience than just stopping by their local sporting goods store and was a place for networking and finding out about new hunting techniques and tools.

“Here, you get to touch it, you get to talk to the manufacturers behind it. You really get to experience it, versus, you know, shopping online or shopping at your local store,” explained Todd Schaller, Waterfowl Hunters Expo Volunteer Coordinator.

Organizers said this was the third year the event was held. And, surprisingly, before it was launched for the first time, there hadn’t been a show dedicated to this kind of hobby in Wisconsin - despite the activity’s popularity in the state.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.