Operation Football: Week Two

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna avenged last year’s semifinals loss to West De Pere by outlasting the Phantoms in a match-up of top ten teams in our Game of the Week. Meanwhile, Xavier and Neenah claimed rivalry wins in the Fox Valley. Dave Schroeder breaks down the highlights from a busy night under the Friday night lights in this week’s Operation Football.

Look above for Part 1 and down below for Part 2.

PREP FOOTBALL

Check out scores from around the state:

Adams-Friendship 35, Nekoosa 13

Alma-Pepin 69, Assumption 30

Altoona 42, Osseo-Fairchild 6

Amery 40, Unity 22

Appleton East 51, Appleton West 0

Aquinas 42, Luther 7

Arrowhead 21, Homestead 3

Athens 44, Cornell 0

Auburndale 42, Big Foot 0

Badger 42, Racine Horlick 0

Baldwin-Woodville 43, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 7

Beaver Dam 47, Baraboo 8

Boyceville 26, Cameron 7

Brodhead 27, Evansville 3

Cashton 55, Independence 0

Colby 46, Spencer 14

Columbus 42, River Valley 7

Crandon 14, Merrill 7

Edgar 40, Stratford 6

Eleva-Strum 54, Colfax 20

Ellsworth 48, Waukesha South 6

Fall Creek 40, Augusta 8

Fall River/Rio 21, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

Flambeau 58, Mellen 14

Fort Atkinson 34, Jefferson 27

Franklin 45, Fond du Lac 6

Gilman 74, Lake Holcombe 0

Greendale 48, Elkhorn Area 40

Hartford 41, Germantown 29

Howards Grove 55, Valders 6

Hurley 28, Ashland 14

Janesville Parker 35, Milton 8

Kaukauna 25, West De Pere 22

Kenosha St Joseph 34, Racine St. Catherine’s 12

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26, Watertown Luther Prep 6

Kingsford, Mich. 35, Green Bay East 0

Laconia 28, Markesan 6

Lancaster 18, Cuba City 7

Little Chute 33, New London 6

Lodi 49, McFarland 3

Lomira 27, Edgerton 20

Marquette University 35, Catholic Memorial 0

Marshall 49, Manawa 6

Mayville 36, Horicon 28

McDonell Central 46, Greenwood 20

Medford Area 52, Onalaska 35

Menomonee Falls 49, New Berlin West 38

Menomonie 28, DeForest 6

Middleton 35, Waterford 0

Milwaukee Hamilton 6, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0

Milwaukee Reagan 38, Milwaukee Riverside University 36

Mishicot 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 22

Mondovi 32, Osceola 29

Mosinee 35, Clintonville 12

Mukwonago 41, Sun Prairie 13

Muskego 15, Oak Creek 8

Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 58, Manitowoc 7

Neenah 40, Menasha 0

Neillsville 47, Loyal 0

Nicolet 46, Watertown 21

Northwestern 30, Somerset 20

Oconto Falls 38, Peshtigo 0

Oostburg 24, Kohler 12

Oshkosh West 28, West Bend West 14

Pius XI Catholic 43, St Thomas More 14

Platteville 35, Mineral Point 0

Plymouth 43, Sheboygan South 6

Port Washington 35, Grafton 7

Portage 48, Whitewater 0

Potosi 44, Ithaca 16

Prairie du Chien 21, Darlington 19

Prescott 41, Durand-Arkansaw 12

Racine Case 14, Brookfield East 13

Racine Park 49, Cudahy 0

Randolph 46, Hilbert 13

Rhinelander 34, Wausau East 15

Rice Lake 34, Superior 10

River Falls 35, Holmen 7

River Ridge 19, Wauzeka-Steuben 0

Saint Croix Central 42, Elk Mound 0

Sauk Prairie 34, Reedsburg Area 0

Slinger 56, Whitnall 7

Southern Door 26, Brillion 7

Southwestern 40, Boscobel 13

Spring Valley 43, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 17

St Mary’s Springs 28, Edgewood 3

Stevens Point 21, Hudson 14

Stevenson, Ill. 38, Kenosha Bradford 21

Tomah 27, West Salem 13

Tomahawk 7, Lakeland 0

Two Rivers 48, Amherst 26

Union Grove 14, Kenosha Tremper 7

Verona 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 14

Waukesha North 35, Burlington 17

Waunakee 30, Notre Dame 7

Wausau West 42, De Pere 7

West Bend East 28, Sheboygan North 14

Westosha Central 42, Oregon 0

Whitefish Bay 44, Wisconsin Lutheran 7

Wilmot 34, Milwaukee Lutheran 18

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 41, Chilton 7

Winneconne 49, Omro 7

Wisconsin Dells 35, Black River Falls 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40, Iola-Scandinavia 28

Wrightstown 28, Waupaca 0

Xavier 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 14

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.