Operation Football: Week Two
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Kaukauna avenged last year’s semifinals loss to West De Pere by outlasting the Phantoms in a match-up of top ten teams in our Game of the Week. Meanwhile, Xavier and Neenah claimed rivalry wins in the Fox Valley. Dave Schroeder breaks down the highlights from a busy night under the Friday night lights in this week’s Operation Football.
Look above for Part 1 and down below for Part 2.
PREP FOOTBALL
Check out scores from around the state:
Adams-Friendship 35, Nekoosa 13
Alma-Pepin 69, Assumption 30
Altoona 42, Osseo-Fairchild 6
Amery 40, Unity 22
Appleton East 51, Appleton West 0
Aquinas 42, Luther 7
Arrowhead 21, Homestead 3
Athens 44, Cornell 0
Auburndale 42, Big Foot 0
Badger 42, Racine Horlick 0
Baldwin-Woodville 43, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 7
Beaver Dam 47, Baraboo 8
Boyceville 26, Cameron 7
Brodhead 27, Evansville 3
Cashton 55, Independence 0
Colby 46, Spencer 14
Columbus 42, River Valley 7
Crandon 14, Merrill 7
Edgar 40, Stratford 6
Eleva-Strum 54, Colfax 20
Ellsworth 48, Waukesha South 6
Fall Creek 40, Augusta 8
Fall River/Rio 21, Cochrane-Fountain City 6
Flambeau 58, Mellen 14
Fort Atkinson 34, Jefferson 27
Franklin 45, Fond du Lac 6
Gilman 74, Lake Holcombe 0
Greendale 48, Elkhorn Area 40
Hartford 41, Germantown 29
Howards Grove 55, Valders 6
Hurley 28, Ashland 14
Janesville Parker 35, Milton 8
Kaukauna 25, West De Pere 22
Kenosha St Joseph 34, Racine St. Catherine’s 12
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 26, Watertown Luther Prep 6
Kingsford, Mich. 35, Green Bay East 0
Laconia 28, Markesan 6
Lancaster 18, Cuba City 7
Little Chute 33, New London 6
Lodi 49, McFarland 3
Lomira 27, Edgerton 20
Marquette University 35, Catholic Memorial 0
Marshall 49, Manawa 6
Mayville 36, Horicon 28
McDonell Central 46, Greenwood 20
Medford Area 52, Onalaska 35
Menomonee Falls 49, New Berlin West 38
Menomonie 28, DeForest 6
Middleton 35, Waterford 0
Milwaukee Hamilton 6, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 0
Milwaukee Reagan 38, Milwaukee Riverside University 36
Mishicot 28, Manitowoc Lutheran 22
Mondovi 32, Osceola 29
Mosinee 35, Clintonville 12
Mukwonago 41, Sun Prairie 13
Muskego 15, Oak Creek 8
Muskegon Mona Shores, Mich. 58, Manitowoc 7
Neenah 40, Menasha 0
Neillsville 47, Loyal 0
Nicolet 46, Watertown 21
Northwestern 30, Somerset 20
Oconto Falls 38, Peshtigo 0
Oostburg 24, Kohler 12
Oshkosh West 28, West Bend West 14
Pius XI Catholic 43, St Thomas More 14
Platteville 35, Mineral Point 0
Plymouth 43, Sheboygan South 6
Port Washington 35, Grafton 7
Portage 48, Whitewater 0
Potosi 44, Ithaca 16
Prairie du Chien 21, Darlington 19
Prescott 41, Durand-Arkansaw 12
Racine Case 14, Brookfield East 13
Racine Park 49, Cudahy 0
Randolph 46, Hilbert 13
Rhinelander 34, Wausau East 15
Rice Lake 34, Superior 10
River Falls 35, Holmen 7
River Ridge 19, Wauzeka-Steuben 0
Saint Croix Central 42, Elk Mound 0
Sauk Prairie 34, Reedsburg Area 0
Slinger 56, Whitnall 7
Southern Door 26, Brillion 7
Southwestern 40, Boscobel 13
Spring Valley 43, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 17
St Mary’s Springs 28, Edgewood 3
Stevens Point 21, Hudson 14
Stevenson, Ill. 38, Kenosha Bradford 21
Tomah 27, West Salem 13
Tomahawk 7, Lakeland 0
Two Rivers 48, Amherst 26
Union Grove 14, Kenosha Tremper 7
Verona 42, Kenosha Indian Trail 14
Waukesha North 35, Burlington 17
Waunakee 30, Notre Dame 7
Wausau West 42, De Pere 7
West Bend East 28, Sheboygan North 14
Westosha Central 42, Oregon 0
Whitefish Bay 44, Wisconsin Lutheran 7
Wilmot 34, Milwaukee Lutheran 18
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 41, Chilton 7
Winneconne 49, Omro 7
Wisconsin Dells 35, Black River Falls 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40, Iola-Scandinavia 28
Wrightstown 28, Waupaca 0
Xavier 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 14
Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.