NEAR PERFECT WEATHER FOR LAST PRE-SEASON PACKERS GAME, RAIN POSSIBLE MONDAY NIGHT

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Bo Fogal
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
After seeing scattered thunderstorms Friday night which did impact some Friday night football games, this weekend is going to near perfect as high pressure moves over the Great Lakes.

Temperatures will be even cooler with highs only being in the mid to lower 70s. Dewpoints will continue to decrease as well due to winds coming in from the northeast pushing dry air over Wisconsin. Dewpoints look to be in the 50s for the entire weekend! The only hassle for this weekend will be windy conditions during the Packers game. Because of a cold front and strong high pressure relatively near each other, winds will pick up speed from the northeast and could gust up to 30 mph. Otherwise, the game will start out in the upper 60s with partly sunny skies then see more sunshine by the end of the game.

Heading into the last week of August, there’s one last chance of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning before the month is over. The Green Bay area is still below average for precipitation amounts. We need an additional 0.75-1″ of rain to get back to normal. The rain chance looks to be scattered and non-severe with the rain wrapping up by Tuesday morning. A dry spell will return for the rest of the week!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 10-25+ KTS, WAVES: 3-5′ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY UNTIL 4 PM

TONIGHT: NE 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: N 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Partly sunny start then gradual clearing. Windy and cool. HIGH: 70

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, winds calm down. LOW: 52

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very nice, low humidity. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, late chance of t-storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 61

TUESDAY: Early chance of showers and clouds, then sunshine. HIGH: 75 LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. HIGH: 72 LOW: 51

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 79 LOW: 52

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 82

