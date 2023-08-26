CHILLY TONIGHT, SUNNY & COMFY ON SUNDAY

It’s hard to believe that we had record heat and humidity around here just a few days ago and now we’re experiencing an early taste of fall. Lows tonight will be near 50° in the Fox Valley with low 40s (or upper 30s) across the Northwoods. There is even a FROST ADVISORY for parts of the U.P.!

The 2nd half of the weekend will feature tons of sunshine and mild 70s. Humidity stays low and winds will be lighter. It’ll be a very nice Sunday across the region.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s return Monday with continued sunshine. Our next weather maker will be a cold front Monday night into Tuesday. Some spotty rain and thunder is possible with the front but not everyone will get rain. The severe threat remains LOW.

Comfortable 70s return for the middle of the week with more sunshine. Southerly breezes are expected to pick up late in the week and that should help warm us back up into the 80s for the start of Labor Day weekend.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SUNDAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

MONDAY: SW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Mainly clear & cool. LOW: 50

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, lighter winds, and low humidity. HIGH: 76 LOW: 53

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and milder. Chance of storms during the evening and night. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

TUESDAY: Variably cloudy. Spotty rain or storm? HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 74 LOW: 52

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Turning breezy. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy & warmer. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy & warm. Stray storm? HIGH: 86

